Lipe & Dalton Has $948,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lipe & Dalton cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,930 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in BCE were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in BCE by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in BCE by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BCE by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,970,000 after buying an additional 1,990,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BCE by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after buying an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.35.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

