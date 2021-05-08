Lipe & Dalton Purchases 5,103 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,110 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.48 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

