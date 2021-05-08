Lipe & Dalton Sells 108 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lipe & Dalton cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $50,690,215 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,224.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,944.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

