Lipe & Dalton Sells 328 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CVS Health by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.11 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

