Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LPCN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 581,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $122.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.