Lisk Hits 1-Day Volume of $211.20 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 54.9% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $211.20 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $8.52 or 0.00014511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00054981 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00043266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003293 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005764 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,923,471 coins and its circulating supply is 127,993,203 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

