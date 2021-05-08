Livenodes (LNO) Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00029187 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004962 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002989 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

Buying and Selling Livenodes

