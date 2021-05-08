Loblaw Companies Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.86.

L opened at C$70.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$24.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$71.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.50.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.