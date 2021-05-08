Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

TSE L opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$69.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$71.77.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.