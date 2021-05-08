Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 277.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.34. 1,203,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,732. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

