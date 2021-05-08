LSV Asset Management Buys 353,820 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares during the quarter. HP makes up approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.25% of HP worth $496,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HP stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

