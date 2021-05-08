LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,113,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 990,225 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $616,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $214.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.69. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.12 and a 1-year high of $215.39. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.