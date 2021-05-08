LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $256,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biogen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

BIIB stock opened at $274.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.78.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

