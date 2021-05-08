LSV Asset Management Sells 137,686 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137,686 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.44% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $344,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

