Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Up 6.5% Following Strong Earnings

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 27,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 508,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 65,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $701.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

