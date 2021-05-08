Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Up 6.5% Following Strong Earnings

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 27,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 508,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.
The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 65,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $701.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.
