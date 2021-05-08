Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) PT Raised to $32.00 at Roth Capital

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of Luxfer stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 94,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,527. The company has a market capitalization of $658.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after buying an additional 90,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Luxfer by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after buying an additional 339,272 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Luxfer by 8.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.