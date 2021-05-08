LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,073,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97,991 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $319,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,366 shares of company stock worth $351,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.84.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $114.06 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.