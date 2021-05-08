Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAANF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,544. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Maanshan Iron & Steel

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot and cold rolled, galvanized, and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

