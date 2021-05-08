MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

