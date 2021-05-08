MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires Shares of 27,475 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. C3.ai comprises about 1.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in C3.ai by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $1,241,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter.

In other C3.ai news, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at $20,104,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00. Insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. 2,570,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

