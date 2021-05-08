MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Shares of 4,600 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000. The Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

Shares of TTD traded up $49.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $661.43. 1,132,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $695.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $771.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666 over the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

