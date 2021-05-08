MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,249,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,364,957. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

