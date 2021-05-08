MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Chevron by 69.4% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $110.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,273,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,534. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

