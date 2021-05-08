MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 125 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 86,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,096. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

