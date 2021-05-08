MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 775 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,247. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.