Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $784.98 million, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

