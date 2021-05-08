Magna International Inc. (MG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.528 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Magna International stock opened at C$119.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$49.25 and a 52-week high of C$123.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.19. The firm has a market cap of C$36.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.1900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total transaction of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.