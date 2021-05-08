Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Magna International by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,183,000 after buying an additional 152,403 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,289,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

