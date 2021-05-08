Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $10,053,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 820,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $7,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.