Maker Price Tops $5,285.66 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $5.26 billion and $360.82 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $5,285.66 or 0.09022459 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00081950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00064352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00768903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045108 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

