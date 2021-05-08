ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.360-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $122.72. The company had a trading volume of 255,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $124.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

