MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.26% of MarineMax worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE:HZO opened at $65.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.