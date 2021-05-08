Mark Jon Nelson Sells 3,967 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,545.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83.

Shares of LSCC opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 153.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

