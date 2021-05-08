Marker Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

MRKR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Marker Therapeutics news, Director John Robert Wilson acquired 1,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,799,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,648,862.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.