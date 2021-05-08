MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $434.21

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $434.21 and last traded at $438.96, with a volume of 12399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $456.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $512.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.95.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,753 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,330. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

