Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $380.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by Barclays from $275.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MLM. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.12.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $378.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.02. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $378.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.