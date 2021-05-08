Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.14.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

TSE MRE traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 365,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.38. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is -58.65%.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 11,700 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.