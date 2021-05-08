Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Insider Sells $1,986,530.00 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Masco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Masco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 52,082 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Masco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Masco by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Masco by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

