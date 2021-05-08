Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $435.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

NYSE MA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $375.40. The company had a trading volume of 180,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $263.96 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.04 and a 200-day moving average of $346.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total value of $19,320,912.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,610,433,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

