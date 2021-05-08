Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $328,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,300,943.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MATX opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after buying an additional 452,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,225,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

