Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $328,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,300,943.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MATX opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after buying an additional 452,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,225,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
