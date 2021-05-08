MAX Exchange Token Market Cap Reaches $980,920.55 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000914 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $980,920.55 and $90,610.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

