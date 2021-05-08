Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $15.43

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.43, but opened at $16.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 18,354 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

