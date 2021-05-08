Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

GOVX traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 516,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,613. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

