McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Raised to $22.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MCFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.79.

Get McAfee alerts:

MCFE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,203. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.