McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Critical Review

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for McEwen Mining and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 117.95%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 79.10%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $117.02 million 5.10 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -7.65 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.38

Fury Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McEwen Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.