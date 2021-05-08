MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 916,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

