Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.21 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,826 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68.

