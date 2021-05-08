Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.