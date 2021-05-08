Mechanics Bank Trust Department Takes $496,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,579,000 after purchasing an additional 563,556 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,121,000 after buying an additional 213,518 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,419,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $102.09 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

