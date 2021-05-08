Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after buying an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.08.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $370.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $375.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

